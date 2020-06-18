Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Art & Culture

Dana Catherine releases modern hymn “You Are Good”

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

An uplifting tune for turbulent times.

Your love for me goes on and on and on…

Dana Catherine has been hard at work these last few months, releasing her new song “You Are Good” as a single back in March, during the height of the coronavirus world pandemic. The song is a reflection on the unconditional love God has for us all, set to a driving guitar rhythm and highlighted with Catherine’s belting mezzo soprano.

The tune is organized like a hymn, with a simple melody in the verse and an easy-to-learn chorus that will have audiences singing along on their first hearing. Lyrically the faithful text is focused on praising the Lord for his goodness, while extolling his propensity for love. On the recording, Dana is accompanied by a lone guitar, which brings to mind a small church music ministry while it cycles through a mix of fast-paced rhythms.

Raised in her Catholic faith, Dana has been producing high quality Christian music for years. The young artist explains on her website that while in attendance at UNC Chapel Hill, she felt called to “step out and share His truth and love with others using the musical gifts she was given. Now, Dana finds abundant joy in allowing the Lord to use her and her music for His greater glory.”

Of “You Are Good,” which was released on her YouTube channel, Catherine said:

“[I] wrote this song with my friend Jeremy a while back and decided to shoot an acoustic video of it. I think this message is one we could all hear right about now, when times seem so uncertain and our emotions may feel like a rollercoaster ride. God is good in the midst of it all.”

Tags:
Catholic Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why did Jesus choose bread and wine for the Eucharist?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.