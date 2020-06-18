Dana Catherine releases modern hymn “You Are Good”

Your love for me goes on and on and on…

Dana Catherine has been hard at work these last few months, releasing her new song “You Are Good” as a single back in March, during the height of the coronavirus world pandemic. The song is a reflection on the unconditional love God has for us all, set to a driving guitar rhythm and highlighted with Catherine’s belting mezzo soprano.

The tune is organized like a hymn, with a simple melody in the verse and an easy-to-learn chorus that will have audiences singing along on their first hearing. Lyrically the faithful text is focused on praising the Lord for his goodness, while extolling his propensity for love. On the recording, Dana is accompanied by a lone guitar, which brings to mind a small church music ministry while it cycles through a mix of fast-paced rhythms.

Raised in her Catholic faith, Dana has been producing high quality Christian music for years. The young artist explains on her website that while in attendance at UNC Chapel Hill, she felt called to “step out and share His truth and love with others using the musical gifts she was given. Now, Dana finds abundant joy in allowing the Lord to use her and her music for His greater glory.”

Of “You Are Good,” which was released on her YouTube channel, Catherine said: