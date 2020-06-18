Dynamic dad tutors 8-year-old on finance — and it goes viral

As a homeschooling mom who relies on car rides for passing one some academic instruction, a recent Good Morning America digital clip has inspired me to “up my game.” I’m not the only one who found Kyen Gibson’s financial tutorial with his son Kyng, age 8, mind-blowing. With over 1 million views and almost 10K comments, the precious father and son are shown discussing assets, liabilities, paying taxes, living debt-free, and much more.

“That was more than I ever learned in high school!” commented one viewer.

The clip was also a much-needed reminder of every parent’s role as his or her child’s first teacher, especially when so many families are being challenged to homeschool or oversee distance learning, due to the recent pandemic. This father and son illustrate with heart and a whole lot of humor just how much fun “not being a sucker” — the dad’s stated reason for mastering finance — can be!