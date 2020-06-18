The (almost legendary) story of the “Victorious” Chapel of Fort St. Angelo, in Malta

Click here to launch the slideshow

Information compiled by Jean Pierre Fava, from the Malta Tourism Authority.

Behind the protective ramparts of Fort Sant Angelo, a colony of Angevins, and later, from other Catalan and Sicilian nobility and also mariners and merchants from all over Christendom, grew steadily. Fort Sant Angelo became known as the Castello a Mare (The Castle on the Sea), or by its Latin name Castrum Maris. The colony had no name and it was called The Burg (the city), hence il Borgo in Italian, and Il-Birgu in Maltese. The Castle also served as the Seat of the Castellan (Keeper of the Castle) who represented the Viceroy of Palermo, acting as Governor of the Islands. If we want to go further back in the history of the famous Castle, on its site, during the Phoenician and Carthaginian periods, there stood a temple dedicated to the Goddess of the Stars Astarte (or Ashtaroth). Then, on the arrival of the Romans, the temple changed hands again, and Juno, “Queen of Heaven” became its patroness. As a matter of fact, Canon G.M. Farrugia, a scholar and researcher in the origins and development of the city of Birgu, insists that on the same site of the castle once stood a temple dedicated to the goddess Juno.

Courtesy of the Malta Tourism Authority Fort St. Angelo - The Castrum Maris by night | Courtesy of the Malta Tourism Authority

Back to the origins of the Castle, an AD 1274 inventory found in the State archives of Naples (written in Latin – Extract from “Malta nei documenti Angioni del R. Archivio di Napoli”, by Vincenzo Laurenza. Edizioni dell’Archivio Storico di Malta. Roma 1935 – XIII from The Phoenico-Graeco-Roman Temple and the Development of Fort St. Angelo. Joseph Francis Darmanin, 1948]), mentions two chapels in the Castle, one dedicated to Saint Mary, in the upper part of the Fort (Castro Interiore), while the other dedicated to Sancti Angeli – hence the name Fort St. Angelo – located at a lower level (Castro Esteriore).

Angelo, also known as St. Angelo of Jerusalem, and his twin brother John, were Jews born in AD 1185. The twins were converted to Christianity shortly after their mother Maria did. She had apparently received a vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary who welcomed her to the Church. When the twins turned 18, they joined the Carmelite Order. Angelo withdrew as an anchorite in the desert near Mount Carmel. In AD 1218, he received a vision in which Jesus asked him to preach in Italy, home of many heresies. It was in Licata, southern Sicily, just 70 miles from Malta, where St. Angelo turned his steady, unwavering attention to a local Albigensian warlord named Berenger who was involved in an incestuous relationship with his sister. Angelo publicly condemned Berenger’s incestuous relationship. The girl approached the saint asking for forgiveness and a way to escape her brother’s thrall. Berenger was furious and vengeful. On May 1, 1220, Berenger went with several of his henchmen to attack Angelo in front of Saints Phillip & James Church in Licata where he was preaching to the community. Berenger went up to the unarmed friar running him through five times with his sword―the same number of Christ’s wounds. The saint died of his wounds on May 5, which, later, became his feast day. While dying, he prayed incessantly to God asking Him to forgive his attacker and begging his defenders not to seek revenge. He was buried in the church in which he was murdered. Pope Pius II canonized Angelo as a martyr in AD 1459. Immediately after his death, the Saint was revered not only by his community but across Sicily. In Malta, the cult of St. Angelo began soon after his death as quite a few residents in the Castrum Maris were from the Licata area. This year in Vittoriosa and Fort Saint Angelo itself, the 800th Anniversary of the Saint is being celebrated.

The chapel in the Castro Esteriore was carved into the bedrock using troglodytic techniques. According to tradition, it was founded in the 11th century. In fact, the 1274 inventory also makes reference to artifacts which were already regarded as antique, implying that they go back to at least the 11th or 12th century. This chapel also housed a very ancient icon of the Blessed Virgin – more details will be given later. The late Hugh Braun, an authority on Medieval architecture, wrote that there is a similarity between the chapel, carved in rock, and those of Mellieħa and Saint Paul’s Grotto in Rabat. Furthermore, some historians maintain a chapel hewn in rock – similar to the earliest Christian Churches in Syria, like Petra and Palmyra, is in itself evidence of its antiquity. These same historians were convinced that not all the Maltese Christians reneged their faith during the Arab occupation (durabat AD 870-1090). Some argue that, the immediate functioning of the Christian chapel, as soon as the Normans arrived in Malta in AD 1090, indicates that there still was a Christian community in Malta. Today, little of the original chapel of the Nativity of Our Lady remains. Along the centuries, the chapel in the Castro Interiore was dedicated to St. Anne, Mary’s mother – however, probably, the real intention behind this dedication was to show reverence to the infant Mary, or perhaps the Nativity of Mary.

Courtesy of the Vittoriosa Parish Church and the Vittoriosa Historical Society Painting of the presentation of Our Lady (Madonna tal-Gandlora). First titular painting of the chapel. Probably painted in the 13th century.

Similarly, by time, (in the 13th century) the chapel in the Castro Esteriore was dedicated to the Mother of God (Mater Dei), specifically to the Madonna tal-Gandlora (Presentation of the Blessed Virgin), and subsequently, around 1462, to the Madonna tas-Sokkors (Our Lady of Perpetual Help), and after to the Nativity of the Virgin. Apart from Christmas, the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar commemorates only two feasts dedicated to the birth of saints. These are those of the Blessed Virgin and of Saint John the Baptist. There is strong evidence that the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin was already celebrated in Rome during the last decades of the sixth century AD. In Malta, this Marian devotion surely existed in AD 1274, and a document refers precisely to the chapel built in the Castrum Maris. That throughout history these chapels had various Marian titles, is evidence of the devotion that our forefathers have always had for the Blessed Virgin.

On the 18th May 1565, an armada of over 200 Turkish warships was sighted off Malta. A force estimated to be 30,000 strong landed and siege preparations soon began. However, the Maltese and the Knights of St. John prevailed, and the final victory over the Ottoman invading expedition in AD 1565 occurred on the Feast of the Blessed Virgin’s Nativity, which falls on the 8th September! This increased the devotion and love that the Maltese have always had for their Heavenly Mother. The feast of the Nativity of Our Lady was never so sweet to the Order and to the Maltese. Indeed, they added another title to the Blessed Virgin and began to call her as Our Lady of Victory (Madonna tal-Vitorja). Grand Master Jean Parisot De Vallette fulfilled the people’s desire and named the first Church (which was also the first building) he had built in his new city, Valletta, as that of Our Lady of Victory. Birgu too adopted another more glorious name and was called Vittoriosa (The Victorious City).

The implications related to the outcome of the Siege were not limited to Malta. Indeed, at stake were not just the lives of the Knights and the Maltese, but the very existence of the Order, the future of Malta and indeed that of Christian Europe. What is extraordinary, is that De Vallette had to keep guard on several fronts. Nevertheless, he achieved what was considered the impossible! The victory was a miracle, a grace granted by the Blessed Virgin! In fact, during the epic Siege, De Vallette found spiritual solace and sought guidance in prayer in front of the 12th century Byzantine Icon of Our Lady of Damascus (the Damaxxena), which was brought along by the Greek community from Rhodes to Malta in 1530. At the time, it was venerated in the small church of St. Catherine at Birgu. On the lifting of the Siege, De Vallette laid down on the altar steps his hat and fighting sword as votive offerings to Our Lady for delivering him, the rest of the defenders and the whole of Christendom from the Ottomans.

Today the Damaxxena is in the Greek Catholic Church in Valletta. However, the hat and the actual fighting sword of De Vallette, used in the Great Siege, are treasured at the chapel of Our Lady of Damascus within the Oratory of St. Joseph at Vittoriosa.

Pierre Balzia on behalf of Heritage Malta The arch shows the troglodylic characteristics of the chapel.The painting above the altar shows St. Anne holding the infant Blessed Virgin with Mater Dei written at the bottom.

In 1948 Joseph Francis Darmanin, a prominent Maltese student of history, published The Phoenico-Graeco-Roman Temple and the Development of Fort St. Angelo, in which he dedicated a chapter to this Chapel, namely, The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady. I decided to quote verbatim (except my comments in square parenthesis and in bold) the salient parts of this chapter in order to avoid adulteration of, or diversion from, this scholar’s writings: