When you feel spiritually lost, pray this prayer of a seeker

Sometimes in life we might feel lost, not lost in the directional sense, but lost in the spiritual sense. We thought we knew everything about God, but then something happens that throws our world into chaos and we begin to doubt our beliefs.

Other times we may have been brought up in a certain religious tradition and when we get older, it simply doesn’t seem right, and we embark on a spiritual journey of self-discovery.

Whatever situation you may be in, it’s best to take that spiritual journey straight to God, even if you have doubts about God’s existence. Humans across all cultures have a deep sense that there is something more to this world than what we see, and so praying to God can help us confront that reality and find the truth that exists.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that asks God for help, keeping us on the surest path that leads us to the truth.