When you feel spiritually lost, pray this prayer of a seeker

Ask God for help to find your way on the road and discover the truth he wants to reveal to you.
Other times we may have been brought up in a certain religious tradition and when we get older, it simply doesn’t seem right, and we embark on a spiritual journey of self-discovery.
Whatever situation you may be in, it’s best to take that spiritual journey straight to God, even if you have doubts about God’s existence. Humans across all cultures have a deep sense that there is something more to this world than what we see, and so praying to God can help us confront that reality and find the truth that exists.
Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that asks God for help, keeping us on the surest path that leads us to the truth.
God of all goodness, enlighten my mind and touch my heart, that I may find the truth about you and by finding you, may understand my own purpose in the world. I anxiously seek after the path of life, that I may follow it, and find you. May I never tire in searching for you and not be satisfied by half-truths. Help me to dig deeper and not follow what is popular, but only what is true, good and beautiful.
