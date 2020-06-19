Feeling weak? Find strength in the Heart of Jesus with this prayer

Whether you are spiritually or physically weak, go to the Heart of Jesus and find the strength you need.
Whatever weakness you are feeling right now, it is most beneficial to hide yourself in the Heart of Jesus and rely on God’s strength, not your own.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that turns to the Heart of Jesus for strength, recognizing our own weakness and how Jesus’ strength can fulfill the desires of our hearts.
Every human heart has its weakness, and it is in this precisely that you must especially propose to yourself, the example of this most holy Heart. What is there wanting in you, O divine Heart, of the qualities of which I stand most in need? O living Temple of the divinity, my heart is in darkness, and in you the fullness of wisdom inhabits corporally—my heart is weak, yours is the throne of omnipotence-my heart is fearful and afflicted, oppressed, and craving after happiness, but despairing to find it; in you alone, and in imitating you is my true happiness to be sought, and in you for the future I will seek it. Grant me the strength I need and may I always turn to your Divine Heart in my times of trial. Amen.
