Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Spirituality

Why is Jesus depicted with his heart outside his body?

SACRED HEART
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P.-(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 19, 2020

Jesus wants to give us his heart, that our heart might experience the flames of his love.

One of the most popular artistic expressions of Jesus in the past 200 years shows Jesus with his heart exposed and, in some cases, holding his heart in his hands.

Why is that?

First of all, the image of the heart outside the body recalls the opening of Jesus’ side on the cross. The Directory on Popular Piety explains that the Church Fathers “invited the faithful to penetrate the mysteries of Christ by contemplating the wound opened in his side. Augustine writes: ‘Access is possible: Christ is the door. It was opened for you when his side was opened by the lance. Remember what flowed out from his side: thus, choose where you want to enter Christ. From the side of Christ as he hung dying upon the Cross there flowed out blood and water, when it was pierced by a lance. Your purification is in that water, your redemption is in that blood.'”

Many spiritual gifts were given to us through that opening, giving us access to the Heart of Jesus.

This is echoed in a reflection found in the 19th-century book Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Let us go, my brethren, let us enter this loving Heart, never again to depart from It. My God, he continues, if so great consolation be felt at the mere remembrance of Thy Sacred Heart, what will it be to love it with tenderness, to enter therein and dwell there continually? Draw me entirely into this holy Heart, Oh my loving Jesus, open to me this Heart which has so many attractions for me. But what! Does not Thy opened side offer me a place of entrance, and the very wound of this Sacred Heart, does it not invite me to enter therein?

Union of hearts

Secondly, this depiction recalls Jesus’ desire to be united to us, specifically to our heart. In the 12th century, St. Lutgardis of Aywières started to receive visions of Jesus and his pierced heart. In one of her visions she experienced an “exchange of hearts,” where Jesus asked her: “What, then, do you want?” She said, “I want Thy Heart.” In response, Jesus said, “You want My Heart? Well, I too want your heart.” Lutgardis then proclaimed: “Take it, dear Lord. But take it in such a way that the love of Your Heart may be so mingled and united with my own heart that I may possess my heart in Thee, and that it may always remain there secure in Your protection.”

Infinite love

Third, but not least, the image of Jesus’ heart outside his body symbolizes the fact that his love for us is infinite and can not be bound by any barrier.

Pope Pius XII recalled this symbolism in his encyclical on Devotion to the Sacred Heart.

[Jesus’] Heart, more than all the other members of His body, is the natural sign and symbol of His boundless love for the human race. “There is in the Sacred Heart,” as Our predecessor of immortal memory, Leo XIII, pointed out, “the symbol and express image of the infinite love of Jesus Christ which moves us to love in return.”

Artistic depictions of Jesus with his heart open to us can lead to numerous meditations that lead us deeper in relationship with Christ. It is a beautiful image, one with many layers of symbolism.

Read more:
Explaining the strange symbolism of the Sacred Heart
Read more:
The symbolism behind Mary’s Immaculate Heart
Tags:
ArtDevotions and Feasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.