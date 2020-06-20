5 Things to pack in your hospital bag when you’re about to give birth

1 An extra-long phone charger.

When it’s time to pack your bag for giving birth at the hospital (or birth center), most lists include similar items: balm for dry lips, hair ties for labor, your toothbrush and favorite toiletries, a car seat, and a cute coming-home outfit for baby. But there are a few less-mentioned items that are easy to forget but can make a big difference. Here are 5 that will go a long way toward making you feel comfortable.

Whether during a long labor or recovering in the maternity ward, at some point you’ll need to charge your phone, and all the outlets will seem a mile away from your hospital bed. Save yourself the hassle and bring an XL charger so you can stay comfortably in bed while sharing the happy news with friends and family. Maybe bring an extra one along for Dad, too!

2 Your own pillow.

Most hospitals leave something to be desired in the pillow department. If you have an easier time resting with your favorite pillow from home, make sure to bring it along. You need your well-earned rest after having a baby!

3 An empty reusable bag.

Before you leave, tuck an empty tote bag into your suitcase. When it’s time to head home, it will feel like your possessions have multiplied, what with the diapers and wipes, paperwork, and other odds and ends you’re bringing home. That empty bag will come in handy to hold all the extras.

4 Music, magazines, a tablet or laptop.

At some point during your hospital stay, you’ll probably want some entertainment. Many women like to watch a funny movie or TV show in the earlier stages of labor to help them laugh and feel relaxed, or you might want a pleasant diversion in the maternity ward as you recover (there are only so many times you can order room service ice cream!). Having some enjoyable, lighthearted things to look at on hand, such as your favorite magazines or TV shows streaming on a tablet, will pass the time more quickly.

5 Any special religious images you want to have with you.

Birth can be a powerfully spiritual experience for women of faith; some call childbirth a “thin place” where Heaven and Earth seem to touch. Having a cherished religious image on hand can remind you to unite your will to God’s will during the birth.

Whether you want to hold your rosary, set up a favorite prayer card where you can see it, or gaze at the crucifix between contractions, make sure to pack these sacramentals in your hospital bag so they’re on hand when you need them!