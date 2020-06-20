Vatican renews call to divest of fossil fuels, supporting ”Laudato si”

The new book will serve as a manual for implementing environmental and social change.
Gerard O’Connell of America Magazine reports that the book was announced by Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, in a June 18 press conference. The prelate described the text as:
“… a road map for the post-Covid-19 world.” He said it includes “so many great stories from all corners of the globe and all sectors of the church,” including the movement he leads, that illustrate ways in which the encyclical is already being implemented across the world.
The new publication suggests that investors should keep Catholic social teachings in mind, and should avoid supporting companies that “do not satisfy certain parameters.” Reuters notes that these include companies that have shown disrespect for human rights, employ child labor, or show little concern for the environment.
Journeying Towards Care for Our Common Home also asks the faithful to remain vigilant in their monitoring of organizations that extract resources from the environment. The book then calls on Catholics to “shun companies that are harmful to human or social ecology, such as abortion and armaments, and to the environment, such as fossil fuels.”
This is merely the latest of the Vatican’s efforts to promote environmental and social protections around the world and promote “Laudato si’.” The Hill notes that Pope Francis urged adherence to his guidelines in a 2019 conference with international oil executives. There, he told them that “time is running out,” and that environmental protection required immediate attention. He said:
“We do not have the luxury of waiting for others to step forward or of prioritizing short-term economic benefits. The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now.”
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!