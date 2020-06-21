10 Bible verses on how to be a good dad

It isn’t easy being a good father in today’s world. Stress combined with the lack of good examples makes it difficult to know if you are doing a good job as a parent or not.

One of the best places to look for how to be a good dad is the Bible.

Here are 10 inspiring verses that can help challenge any man desiring to be a good father to his children.

1 Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up with the training and instruction of the Lord. (Ephesians 6:4)

2 As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him. (Psalm 103:13)

3 I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me. If he does wrong, I will reprove him with a human rod and with human punishments; but I will not withdraw my favor from him. (2 Samuel 7:14-15)

4 On the way of wisdom I direct you, I lead you on straight paths. When you walk, your step will not be impeded, and should you run, you will not stumble. (Proverbs 4:11-12)

5 Were you saw how the Lord, your God, carried you, as father carries his own child, all along your journey until you arrived at this place. (Deuteronomy 1:31)

6 Your every act should be done with love. (1 Corinthians 16:14)

7 So he got up and went back to his father. While he was still a long way off, his father caught sight of him, and was filled with compassion. He ran to his son, embraced him and kissed him. (Luke 15:20)

8 A father’s blessing gives a person firm roots (Sirach 3:9)

9 No foul language should come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for needed edification, that it may impart grace to those who hear. (Ephesians 4:29)

10 The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who begets a wise son will be glad in him. (Proverbs 23:24)