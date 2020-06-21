Aleteia
Lifestyle

10 Perfect memes to celebrate Father's Day

Cerith Gardiner | Jun 21, 2020

A little love and laughter for all those loving dads.

To all the marvelous dads out there who bring love, support, laughter and so much more to their families — it’s time to celebrate the wonders of fatherhood!

While it’s true that dads can get teased a little, it’s really because a great dad is so beloved. It’s impossible not to continue the fun on this special day so as you take the time to enjoy your families, take a moment to see how much you’re appreciated, understood, and loved through these funny memes. Happy Father’s Day!

