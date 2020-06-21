Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Spirituality

Bless your child with this prayer written by a dad-saint

Jacob Blessing the Children of Joseph
Rembrandt | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 21, 2020

St. Louis of France gave this powerful blessing to his son that can be a model for all fathers.

Fathers are called by God to set a spiritual example for their family, encouraging and leading family prayer and leading a life of virtue.

One way fathers can incorporate more prayer into their family is to bless their children on a regular basis.

Evidence for this type of blessing runs throughout the Bible, especially in the Old Testament, such as Isaac blessing his son Jacob (cf. Genesis 27).

St. Louis, King of France, took his fatherhood seriously and strove to be not only a good king, but also an exceptional dad.

He wrote a letter to his son that is very beautiful, and at the end of it, he composed a prayer of blessing. This prayer can be adapted and used by any dad, or parent, to call down God’s graces upon their children.

May the three Persons of the Holy Trinity and all the saints protect you from every evil. And may the Lord give you the grace to do his will so that he may be served and honored through you, that in the next life we may together come to see him, love him and praise him unceasingly. Amen.

Read more:
St. Joseph teaches fathers how to lead family prayer
Read more:
Two biblical prayers to bless your children
Tags:
FatherhoodPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  4. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  6. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.