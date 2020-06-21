Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Art & Culture

Finding Faith: When Protestant Huguenots were outlawed in England

BURIAL GROUND; MOUNT NOD; HUGUENOT
Photo by Lucien de Guise
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Jun 21, 2020

Catholics have often been religious refugees. On this occasion they were the villains, not the victims.

As it is still Refugee Week, “a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees,” here is a brief look at one immigrant community that was actually welcomed in its day — Huguenot Protestants.

Although Catholics have often been religious refugees, on this occasion they were the villains not the victims. When King Louis XIV of France outlawed the Huguenots in 1685, they fled to Protestant countries such as England. Among the prosperous communities they formed was one in southwest London, where many are buried in a cemetery built on the appropriately named Mount Nod. Their descendants became successful in many fields, including the first governor of the Bank of England and Simon Le Bon of the pop group Duran Duran.

BURIAL GROUND; MOUNT NOD; HUGEUNOT
Photo by Lucien de Guise

In this photo the sun rises over a memorial put up in 1911. The residents might not be so happy to find that a Catholic church was built next door to their burial place soon after the persecution of Catholics was ended in England.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  4. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  6. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.