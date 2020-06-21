Finding Faith: When Protestant Huguenots were outlawed in England

As it is still Refugee Week, “a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees,” here is a brief look at one immigrant community that was actually welcomed in its day — Huguenot Protestants.

Although Catholics have often been religious refugees, on this occasion they were the villains not the victims. When King Louis XIV of France outlawed the Huguenots in 1685, they fled to Protestant countries such as England. Among the prosperous communities they formed was one in southwest London, where many are buried in a cemetery built on the appropriately named Mount Nod. Their descendants became successful in many fields, including the first governor of the Bank of England and Simon Le Bon of the pop group Duran Duran.

Photo by Lucien de Guise

In this photo the sun rises over a memorial put up in 1911. The residents might not be so happy to find that a Catholic church was built next door to their burial place soon after the persecution of Catholics was ended in England.