Chinese Catholic leader detained again in ongoing harassment

The plight of a Chinese bishop who is loyal to the Vatican continues. On Monday, UCA News reported that Chinese authorities arrested Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, who has been in and out of detention — mostly in — since 2007, without the benefit of trial.

Bishop Cui is coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Xuanhua, which is not recognized by Beijing’s religious authorities. The ailing 70-year-old prelate was “taken away to a unspecified place on June 19,” UCA News reported, citing unnamed local Catholic sources.

The diocese is based in the northern province of Hebei, near Beijing.

Bishop Cui has been allowed to return home for a few days during civic holidays. In January, he returned to his diocese for the Lunar Festival (Chinese New Year). “He was not taken back to the detention place, possibly because of the outbreak of COVID-19,” a source told UCA News.

In its 2020 annual report, the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom said that local authorities in China in the past year “continued to harass and detain bishops, including … Cui Tai, who refused to join the state-affiliated Catholic association.”

“Since his arrest in 2007, he has not been able to spend Easter in the diocese,” said UCA News, published by the Union of Catholic Asian News. “His latest January-June stay in the diocese ‘was the longest’ the bishop had enjoyed in the diocese in the past 13 years.”

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Cui coadjutor to Bishop Thomas Zhao Kexun of Xuanhua, who is now 96 years old.

An official at the Diocese of Hong Kong called Cui’s detention “a gross violation of his freedom.” Chan Lok-shun, project officer of the Hong Kong Diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission told UCA News that the People’s Republic of China does not respect the 2018 agreement it made with the Vatican on the appointment of bishops.

Bishop Cui’s re-imprisonment was proof that the Chinese Communist Party “was still using brutal methods” against religious leaders who do not agree with the state religion.

The Vatican and China reportedly agreed to mutually accept existing bishops and not to have new bishops without mutual agreement.