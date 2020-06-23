With this nighttime prayer, forgive those who have hurt you

St. Paul wrote, “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26).
Instead, we need to forgive that person, especially before going to bed. We don’t necessarily need to tell that person of our forgiveness, but we do need to forgive them in our heart. This interior forgiveness will naturally lead us to be more charitable to the person when we see them next and help calm our anger down as well.
Jesus is the supreme example of this, as he forgave those who crucified him.
St. Paul also spoke about this practice, writing, “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26).
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that vocalizes this forgiveness, reminding you to forgive those who have hurt you, not letting the “sun set on your anger.”
O God, I love you with all my heart and soul, and desire to love you as the blessed do in heaven. I adore all the designs of your divine Providence, resigning myself entirely to your will.
I also love my neighbor for your sake, as I love myself. I sincerely forgive all who have injured me, and ask pardon of all whom I have injured.
O my good Angel, whom God, by his divine mercy, has appointed to be my guardian, enlighten and protect me, direct and govern me this night. Amen.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!