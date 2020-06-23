Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Spirituality

With this nighttime prayer, forgive those who have hurt you

NIGHT
SplitShire | Pexels CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 23, 2020

St. Paul wrote, “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26).

In the course of a day, there is often at least one person who hurts us in some way. This could be a mean-spirited comment, a dirty look, or talking about us behind our backs. Whatever it is, we should resist the urge to hold a grudge that festers over time.

Instead, we need to forgive that person, especially before going to bed. We don’t necessarily need to tell that person of our forgiveness, but we do need to forgive them in our heart. This interior forgiveness will naturally lead us to be more charitable to the person when we see them next and help calm our anger down as well.

Jesus is the supreme example of this, as he forgave those who crucified him.

St. Paul also spoke about this practice, writing, “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26).

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that vocalizes this forgiveness, reminding you to forgive those who have hurt you, not letting the “sun set on your anger.”

O God, I love you with all my heart and soul, and desire to love you as the blessed do in heaven. I adore all the designs of your divine Providence, resigning myself entirely to your will.

I also love my neighbor for your sake, as I love myself. I sincerely forgive all who have injured me, and ask pardon of all whom I have injured.

O my good Angel, whom God, by his divine mercy, has appointed to be my guardian, enlighten and protect me, direct and govern me this night. Amen.

Read more:
Here’s a way to forgive others and let go of your pain
Read more:
When you have difficulty loving your enemies, pray this prayer
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope adds ‘Mother of Hope’ to Litany of Mary, along …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.