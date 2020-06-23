With this nighttime prayer, forgive those who have hurt you

In the course of a day, there is often at least one person who hurts us in some way. This could be a mean-spirited comment, a dirty look, or talking about us behind our backs. Whatever it is, we should resist the urge to hold a grudge that festers over time.

Instead, we need to forgive that person, especially before going to bed. We don’t necessarily need to tell that person of our forgiveness, but we do need to forgive them in our heart. This interior forgiveness will naturally lead us to be more charitable to the person when we see them next and help calm our anger down as well.

Jesus is the supreme example of this, as he forgave those who crucified him.

St. Paul also spoke about this practice, writing, “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26).

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that vocalizes this forgiveness, reminding you to forgive those who have hurt you, not letting the “sun set on your anger.”