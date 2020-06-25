10 Essential manners for today’s child

Click here to launch the slideshow

Parents throughout the centuries have always tried to instill good manners in their children. It’s not always easy and it can take a lot of time and effort. However, having good manners is one of the greatest skills a parent can give to a child and, as the child puts them to use, to society.

As society evolves, so too does the way we need our children to behave. Including the obvious “pleases” and “thank yous,” here are some crucial manners you’ll want to reinforce in your children to make them the wonderful and kind citizens you know they can become.

