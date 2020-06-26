What is the meaning of the title “pope”?

The name “pope” comes from a Latin and Greek word meaning “father.”
According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, the word’s origin is “ecclesiastical Latin papa from Greek papas, a variant of pappas, [meaning] father.”
Originally the title was used much more broadly in early Christianity, since at the time it simply meant, “father,” and was similar to the way Catholics call priests “Father” in the present day.
Over time language changed, and archaic words were transformed into official titles. Yet, this original meaning is still preserved in the official title of “Holy Father.”
The pope remains a spiritual father for millions of Catholics worldwide, leading them to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.
