Pope has donated 35 ventilators to various countries hard-hit by COVID-19

It is chrestéuetai, and is derived from chrestós: “a good person, one who shows his goodness by his deeds. … The word indicates that love benefits and helps others. For this reason it is translated as ‘kind’; love is ever ready to be of assistance.”

In these times of pandemic, it seems that Pope Francis is trying to show that the Church herself, as mother, strives to be “kind” to her children in concrete deeds, and is thus making donations to help countries fight the virus. The are tokens in the midst of the great needs generated by the virus, and yet they send a message that the Church sees the suffering of her children and has compassion.

In the last few weeks, the Vatican reported, the Holy Father has donated 35 ventilators to various countries, especially those with poor health care systems.