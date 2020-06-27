Aleteia
Spirituality

Prayer for help discerning God’s will in your life

CLOUDS
Valentin Valkov | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jun 27, 2020

When you don’t know God’s will, always begin with prayer.

At times it can be difficult to know what you should do with your life. Often we are confronted with major life decisions, such as what to do after college, finding the right person to marry, or applying for a new job.

In all cases, we should place our decisions before God and let him fill our hearts with his peace.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that offers-up that situation to God, asking him for clarity and strength.

O Lord, grant me your divine light, that I may know the designs of your providence concerning me, and that, filled with a sincere desire for my soul’s salvation, I may say, with the young man in the Gospel: “What must I do to be saved?” All options are before me; but, still undecided what to do, I await your commands, I offer myself to you without restriction, without reserve, with a most perfect submission.

Speak, Lord, to my soul; speak to me as you did to the youthful Samuel: “Speak to me, Lord; for your servant is listening.” I cast myself at your feet, and I am ready to do your will.

Read more:
Practical advice on how to discern God’s will
Read more:
A prayer to help discern your vocation
