Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Art & Culture

This rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” went viral just when we needed it

NATIONAL ANTHEM
Portland State University | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Jun 27, 2020

Music reminds us that harmony is possible … and beautiful.

Madisen Hallberg is a graduating senior at Portland State University who loves to sing.
She was practicing to record a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” for her virtual graduation when a stranger walking by asked to join her in song.
Their impromptu duet has since gone viral. (Video courtesy of Portland State University.)
Here’s how it happened. Madisen was warming up on the campus’s empty park blocks for her virtual graduation. Emmanuel Henreid, who happens to be a trained opera singer, was walking by and spontaneously signaled to the camera guy that he wanted to join in. So the unplanned national anthem became a duet.
Hallberg told ABC News she thought the interaction was “symbolic for what we need to do as a people and as a community.”  She said that rather than trying to “outsing the person next to you,” we should try to “blend with them and harmonize with them.”
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

Tags:
Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. John Burger
    What is the best edition of the Bible for Catholics?
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    The oldest Catholic high school in the United States is in New …
  7. Aleteia
    These are the only 3 birthdays celebrated on the liturgical …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.