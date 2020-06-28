Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Lifestyle

5 Ways dads get exercise without even realizing it

family
DanielVinke | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jun 28, 2020

Who knew kids would give you so many opportunities to work out?

Click here to launch the slideshow

It can feel impossible to find time for yourself as a parent of little ones, especially to stay active. But caring for kids is actually quite a workout itself! It turns out dads might be getting more exercise than they realize, particularly if they’re doing these 5 things.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
4 Exercises you can do with your baby
Read more:
Hey, new dads, your baby’s infancy is your time to shine
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

Tags:
FatherhoodParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    The oldest Catholic high school in the United States is in New …
  5. John Burger
    What is the best edition of the Bible for Catholics?
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Aleteia
    These are the only 3 birthdays celebrated on the liturgical …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.