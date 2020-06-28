Aleteia
Lifestyle

See the perfect way this teacher explains happiness to students

CHILDREN PLAYING
Petrenko Andriy | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 28, 2020

It’s a lesson for us all.

A post has been proving popular on social media that explains in the most effective way how to be a happy person.

It’s a lesson that doesn’t take long but makes an immediate impact. And it’s an exercise that could become a game for you and your kids to try at home during occasions with visitors, such as birthday parties.

A teacher brought balloons to school and asked the children to blow them all up and then each write their names on their…

Geplaatst door SuperDads Online op Maandag 16 maart 2020

Here it is in full, taken from SuperDads Online for an easier read:
A teacher brought balloons to school and asked the children to blow them all up and then each write their names on their balloon.
They tossed all the balloons into the hall while the teacher mixed them from one end to the other. The teacher then gave them 5 minutes to find the balloon with their name on it.
The children ran around, looking frantically but as the time ran out — nobody had found their own balloon…
Then the teacher told them to take the balloon closest to them and give it to the person who’s name was on it. In less than 2 minutes everyone had their own balloon.
Finally the teacher said,
“Balloons are like happiness. No one will find it looking for theirs only. Instead if everyone cares about each others they will find theirs as quickly as possible.”

While the original source of the post, which has appeared on Twitter, Facebook and various blogs, is uncertain, it nevertheless shines a light on the beauty of caring for one another and the ultimate joy we all have in making each other happy.

Read more:
The search for happiness doesn’t work, but this does
Read more:
What needs to come first, health or happiness?

 

Tags:
Inspiration
