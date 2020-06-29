12 Enjoyable things to do with young adult kids who are back home during the pandemic

Click here to launch the slideshow

They were off at college, or living in an apartment in the city, or traveling the world. Then the pandemic struck, and your young adult children moved back home. They’re putting on a brave face, but who can blame them for feeling bitter disappointment over the milestones, opportunities, and adventures the virus has stolen from them?

As a parent, you want to help, but it might be hard to know what they would find genuinely fun. Here are 12 suggestions to make this time at home a little more enjoyable for them, and encourage some family bonding time.