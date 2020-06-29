Inflame your heart with God’s love with this prayer

Jesus said, “I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!” (Luke 12:49).
Above all, Jesus wants us to fall in love with him and to be in an intimate relationship with him. While we do not have romantic feelings for Jesus, we should strive to love Jesus from our heart and not simply from our mind.
Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that can help in that regard, asking God in poetic language to inflame our hearts with his love.
O my Lord Jesus, O Fire that burns sweetly, and shines secretly, and consumes gently, take full possession of my whole heart. O King of kings, King of eternal glory, grant that I may hunger and thirst for you alone, sigh after you, and ardently desire to behold your countenance.
Grant, O my Lord, that, wholly filled with the sweetness of your love, and wholly set on fire with the flame of heavenly charity, I may delight in you with my whole heart, and from the deepest recesses of my inmost soul. May I love you, O sweet Lover; may I love you, O only salvation of my soul; may I love you, for you have first loved me!
O my own most compassionate Lord, write on the tablet of my heart the sweet memory of you, which no forgetfulness may ever erase, that I may ever burn with the desire of you, that I may be wholly set on fire with the flame of your love, and drowned in the deluge of your charity.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!