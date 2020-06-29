Inflame your heart with God’s love with this prayer

When Jesus said to his disciples that he wished to “set the earth on fire,” one interpretation has always been that he wanted to

Above all, Jesus wants us to fall in love with him and to be in an intimate relationship with him. While we do not have romantic feelings for Jesus, we should strive to love Jesus from our heart and not simply from our mind.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that can help in that regard, asking God in poetic language to inflame our hearts with his love.