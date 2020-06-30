Ask St. Raphael to protect your health while traveling

Traveling always has its challenges and risks, but in the present time, those risks have only gone up. While some are comfortable with always staying at home, many of us have to travel, whether it is for work or simply to take a break or vacation.

Whatever your situation may be, St. Raphael the Archangel is the perfect intercessor!

St. Raphael is known as a patron saint for travelers, as well as a patron saint of healing. This is based on his biblical appearance in the book of Tobit. The name Raphael in Hebrew can be rendered as “God heals,” “Divine Healer,” or “Remedy of God.”

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that invokes St. Raphael’s protection while traveling, specifically to preserve your good health.