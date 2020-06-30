Upset by what’s happening in the world? These 2 prayers can help

A quick glance at the news these days can easily trigger worry and anxiety, even for the most even-tempered person. But as Christians, we know that God is always near. He calls us to seek refuge in Him and never lose our peace, because He has overcome the world. When you need a reminder of that, here are two short prayers based on Scripture to settle your mind and soul…

God Is Our Refuge

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change,

though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea;

though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult.

God is in the midst of the city; it shall not be moved;

The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;

he utters his voice, the earth melts.

The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our refuge

— from Psalm 46