Meet the dad who's teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Padre Pio's favorite prayer of petition
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
How the Black Plague changed the "Hail Mary" prayer
Upset by what's happening in the world? These 2 prayers can help

Jun 30, 2020

In times of trouble, these words prayed from the heart can bring greater calm to your mind and soul.

A quick glance at the news these days can easily trigger worry and anxiety, even for the most even-tempered person. But as Christians, we know that God is always near. He calls us to seek refuge in Him and never lose our peace, because He has overcome the world. When you need a reminder of that, here are two short prayers based on Scripture to settle your mind and soul…

God Is Our Refuge

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change,
though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea;
though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult.

God is in the midst of the city; it shall not be moved;

The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;
he utters his voice, the earth melts.
The Lord of hosts is with us;
 the God of Jacob is our refuge 

from Psalm 46

A Prayer During Times of Trouble 

Lord, You have the power to calm storms at sea as well as in our streets and in our very hearts. Your Spirit sweeps over the surface of the sea and all the earth. Help us to seek you in times of uncertainty, fear, and distress. In times of trouble, let us see Your hand reaching out to us, and help us to take Your hand so we do not drown in our fears and doubts. Give us the faith and trust we need to rise and walk forward in courage and confidence. May we always look to you to guide us to safety and peace, now and forever, Amen.

— based on Matthew 14:22-33

