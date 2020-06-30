Upset by what’s happening in the world? These 2 prayers can help

In times of trouble, these words prayed from the heart can bring greater calm to your mind and soul.
God Is Our Refuge
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change,
though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea;
though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult.
God is in the midst of the city; it shall not be moved;
The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;
he utters his voice, the earth melts.
The Lord of hosts is with us;
the God of Jacob is our refuge
— from Psalm 46
*****
A Prayer During Times of Trouble
Lord, You have the power to calm storms at sea as well as in our streets and in our very hearts. Your Spirit sweeps over the surface of the sea and all the earth. Help us to seek you in times of uncertainty, fear, and distress. In times of trouble, let us see Your hand reaching out to us, and help us to take Your hand so we do not drown in our fears and doubts. Give us the faith and trust we need to rise and walk forward in courage and confidence. May we always look to you to guide us to safety and peace, now and forever, Amen.
— based on Matthew 14:22-33
