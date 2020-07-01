Aleteia partners with Our Sunday Visitor

, a US-based Catholic publisher with more than 100 years of editorial experience. The partnership brings together

Both Aleteia and OSV hope their teamwork will give new opportunities to present the beauty of the Christian faith in new ways and to an ever broader audience.

“While this new partnership is exciting for both OSV and Aleteia, it’s most exciting for the Church,” states Joe Wikert, OSV Publishing President. “OSV plans to shepherd this resource in a way that all can benefit by bringing together the rich tradition of Our Sunday Visitor with Aleteia’s digital platform to present the beauty of the Catholic Faith to audiences in English and Spanish.”

Aleteia is distributed in eight languages (English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Polish, and Slovenian), with the greatest number of readers in Spanish. This provides a key opportunity for the partners, as the Hispanic Catholic population of the United States continues to develop.

“This partnership with OSV is a unique opportunity to grow our audience and develop our services in English and Spanish, the languages in which more than half of all Catholics around the world are praying,” declares Pierre-Marie Dumont, CEO of Aleteia. “With over a century of experience, OSV is bringing the vibrant dynamism and the creativity of the Catholic Church in the USA to our worldwide evangelization project.”

Our Sunday Visitor was founded in 1912 by Father John Francis Noll. The not-for-profit company serves the Church through weekly and monthly publications, software solutions, fundraising and consulting services, curriculum products, trade books, and parish publications.