Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Lifestyle

11 Quotes from the saints to give hope this Independence Day

FIREWORKS
Arthur Chauvineau | Unsplash CC0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 02, 2020

Celebrate this special day with hope in your hearts for a better future.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With Independence Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to not only give thanks for the good of the past, but to look to the future with hope. This isn’t just a patriotic hope, but a personal hope, in which each individual contributes to making the country’s common good through kindness, compassion, and support for one another.

However, with 2020 proving to be a particularly challenging year for everyone, it might be a little difficult to embrace such hope on Independence Day this year. So to help you feel more inspired, here are 11 quotes from some remarkable holy men and women who remind us that with God there is always hope.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
For difficult times: 8 Inspiring quotes from saints

 

Tags:
InspirationSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Complaints change nothing: Pope’s forceful homily for Sts. …
  3. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.