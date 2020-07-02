11 Quotes from the saints to give hope this Independence Day

Celebrate this special day with hope in your hearts for a better future.
With Independence Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to not only give thanks for the good of the past, but to look to the future with hope. This isn’t just a patriotic hope, but a personal hope, in which each individual contributes to making the country’s common good through kindness, compassion, and support for one another.
However, with 2020 proving to be a particularly challenging year for everyone, it might be a little difficult to embrace such hope on Independence Day this year. So to help you feel more inspired, here are 11 quotes from some remarkable holy men and women who remind us that with God there is always hope.
