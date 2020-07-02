Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Church

Francis offers condolences to Benedict XVI upon death of his older brother

BRACIA RATZINGEROWIE
ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 02, 2020

Francis notes Benedict XVI’s consideration in informing him of the news first.

Pope Francis sent a note to his predecessor, assuring him of his prayer that Benedict XVI would have the “support of Christian hope and tender divine consolation” as he mourns the death of his older brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, who died July 1.

The Holy Father noted that Benedict’s first call upon receiving the news was to himself. And he promised his prayers for the soul of Georg, “so that the Lord of life, in His merciful goodness, may introduce him in the heavenly homeland and grant him the prize prepared for the faithful servants of the Gospel.”

Benedict XVI last week took his first trip away from the Vatican since his resignation to visit Georg, who was 96. The brothers were ordained together on July 29, 1951, meaning that Georg celebrated his 69th anniversary as a priest just before passing. His funeral will be held July 9, the anniversary of his first solemn Mass.

Read more:
Brother of Benedict XVI passes away in Regensburg at age 96
Tags:
Pope Benedict XVIPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Complaints change nothing: Pope’s forceful homily for Sts. …
  3. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.