Francis offers condolences to Benedict XVI upon death of his older brother

Francis notes Benedict XVI’s consideration in informing him of the news first.
The Holy Father noted that Benedict’s first call upon receiving the news was to himself. And he promised his prayers for the soul of Georg, “so that the Lord of life, in His merciful goodness, may introduce him in the heavenly homeland and grant him the prize prepared for the faithful servants of the Gospel.”
Benedict XVI last week took his first trip away from the Vatican since his resignation to visit Georg, who was 96. The brothers were ordained together on July 29, 1951, meaning that Georg celebrated his 69th anniversary as a priest just before passing. His funeral will be held July 9, the anniversary of his first solemn Mass.
