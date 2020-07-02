Praise God for his goodness to you with this prayer

Prayers of praise are important, as they point our attention to God and recognize the many blessings he gives to us.
In fact, nearly the entire book of Psalms in the Old Testament is a prayer of praise, praising and thanking God for his kindness and mercy.
Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book, that gives praise to God for his goodness to you.
Accept, most great and glorious King, the offering of our praise. Teach us to glorify you always. Teach us to renounce ourselves and to do all things for the glory of God. Let us ever remember the many blessings we have received from you. Let us ever remember that you created us; that you redeemed us; that you called us to yourself; and have given us the means of salvation.
To you, O Lord, be glory; to you be praise and thanksgiving.
Glory be to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.
