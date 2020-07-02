Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Spirituality

Praise God for his goodness to you with this prayer

GOD THE FATHER
Cima da Conegliano | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 02, 2020

Prayers of praise are important, as they point our attention to God and recognize the many blessings he gives to us.

When we praise someone, it focuses our attention outside ourselves, recognizing the goodness in others. It is a good and healthy practice to do on a regular basis. That same is true of praising God.

In fact, nearly the entire book of Psalms in the Old Testament is a prayer of praise, praising and thanking God for his kindness and mercy.

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book, that gives praise to God for his goodness to you.

Accept, most great and glorious King, the offering of our praise. Teach us to glorify you always. Teach us to renounce ourselves and to do all things for the glory of God. Let us ever remember the many blessings we have received from you. Let us ever remember that you created us; that you redeemed us; that you called us to yourself; and have given us the means of salvation. 

To you, O Lord, be glory; to you be praise and thanksgiving.

Glory be to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. 

Read more:
Praise God for the beauty of nature with this Psalm
Read more:
Begin your day with this prayer of thanksgiving
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Complaints change nothing: Pope’s forceful homily for Sts. …
  3. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.