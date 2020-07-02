Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Teenager with Down syndrome wows the art world

Sevy Marie Art
Sevymarieart | Instagram | Fair Use
Sarah Robsdottir | Jul 02, 2020

Nonverbal since birth, Sevy has found her voice and wowed people around the globe with her talent.

As a desperate attempt to bond with her adopted daughter from Bulgaria, Lisa Eicher brought out some paints one evening. What happened next blew her away:

“Every line, every mark was intentional and thought-out, and it hit me: She’s an artist! She knows what she’s doing, and she’s really trying to tell me something here.”

So Lisa and her husband Joey surrounded Sevy, whom they adopted only a few years earlier when she was 12, with more art supplies. Now, at age 16, she’s a sought-after artista far cry from her life’s desperate beginnings of being bounced around from institution to institution.

Sevy’s work went public when Lisa posted a few of her paintings on Instagram. “People went nuts!” she said in a Youtube video, “Actual professional artists were saying that it looked like the work of somebody who has a master’s degree in fine art.”

Shortly after Lisa began sharing Sevy’s work, an online demand for her paintings resulted in an 8 minute sell-out of all her work – and a website crash. Fortunately, the Eichers (along with their three other children) have made Sevy’s art a family affair. Together, they work as a team, her little brother naming each piece and the rest of her family packaging and shipping Sevy Marie Eicher masterpieces all around the world.

