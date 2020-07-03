Ask God for help not to be disappointed with response to a prayer

Have you ever prayed for something, only to feel disappointed when it doesn’t turn out the way you wanted? It can be tempting to lose our trust in God, especially when we are praying for something that is close to our heart.

Yet, God challenges us to trust in him, recognizing that he knows us better than we know ourselves and has a plan for our well-being.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that asks God for help to not be disappointed with his response to our prayer request.

Dear Jesus! You know what I now stand in need of: you know that which I am now most anxious to obtain. Behold now I pray to you; behold now I seek, I knock, I ask. Grant, O grant me my request; and let not my trust in thy blessed promise be disappointed. Help me that my faith may be strengthened and assured. Help me to trust in you, no matter what your response is to my request. I accept your will, whatever it may be, knowing that you desire the best for me. Let me not be disappointed, O God; for I have trusted in Jesus Christ your Son, who, with you and the Holy Spirit, lives and reigns for ever and ever. Amen.

