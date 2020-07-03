Brazilian nursing home creates “hug tunnel” for elderly residents during COVID-19

In an effort to cheer up its seniors, the care home found the perfect idea.
In Brazil, with the growing number of coronavirus deaths, particularly among seniors, it’s no surprise that those among the aging population are feeling low — and no doubt scared. In response to this, a nursing care home in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Três Figueiras, has embraced the situation … quite literally!
Inspired by an American woman who created a hug curtain to be able to safely have physical contact with her mom, staff at the facility created a “hug tunnel” to allow their residents to enjoy some time in closer contact with their loved ones. Decorated with hearts, the plastic tunnel provides close contact through protective arm holes so seniors and their families can embrace once more.
“We noticed that our senior residents were feeling sad,” explained Luciana Brito, a co-owner of the facility, to CNN. “We thought they would be much happier if we found a way for them to hug their relatives.”
View this post on Instagram
A care home for elderly people in southern Brazil created a “hug tunnel” that allows visitors to safely embrace their loved ones. "We noticed that our senior residents were feeling sad," said Luciana Brito, one of the owners of the Três Figueiras facility in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. "We thought they would be much happier if we found a way for them to hug their relatives." The facility is home to 28 senior residents who have been in isolation since March 17. (📸: Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)
Their efforts paid off. With scrupulous hygiene protocols in place, families have been enjoying physical contact once more and spirits have been lifted. “If anyone out there runs a senior living home or facility, I recommend you do this,” Rubia Santos, the care home’s administrator shared, adding, “It is so gratifying to see them hugging each other and so important.”
It might seem a small gesture, but it demonstrates just how important physical contact, dedicated caring professionals, and a lot of plastic can be in bringing smiles to the elderly and their families.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!