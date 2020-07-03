The largest Jesus statue in Africa: Jesus de Greatest

Built by a layman, this is the fifth largest statue in Africa.
Yahoo News reports that the statue was commissioned by Obinna Onuoha, a local oil tycoon who had previously funded the construction of St. Aloysius. The statue was created by a Chinese company, which both carved and placed the work in front of the church, but the cost was not revealed.
Obinna Onuoha told Jamaica Observer that both the statue and the funding for the church were donated in honor of his mother. When she was 68 years old she became seriously ill, and made Obinna promise that he would build a church if she survived. Similarly, the unveiling of Jesus de Greatest coincided with his parents’ 50th anniversary. Onuoha noted that he had a dream he would construct such a large statue of Christ in 1997.
During a Mass at the statue’s installation ceremony, which was attended by over 100 priests and hundreds more Catholic faithful, Bishop Augustine Tochukwu Okwuoma called the work a “very great symbol of faith” which would “remind them of the importance of Jesus Christ,” said Okwuoma.
Jesus de Greatest is the fifth largest statue in Africa, coming in behind Nelson Mandela (4th), Ramesses II (3rd), the Great Sphinx of Giza (2nd), and the African Renaissance Monument (1st). In the work, Christ is depicted barefoot, holding his arms out wide to welcome all who approach.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!