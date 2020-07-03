Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Art & Culture

The largest Jesus statue in Africa: Jesus de Greatest

JESUS DE GREATEST
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 03, 2020

Built by a layman, this is the fifth largest statue in Africa.

Standing as a symbol of the enduring faith of Nigeria’s Catholic community, the Jesus de Greatest statue is the largest image of Christ on the African continent. Measuring 28 feet tall and weighing in at 40 tons, the statue has become an important part of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church parish in Abajah since it was unveiled in 2016.

Yahoo News reports that the statue was commissioned by Obinna Onuoha, a local oil tycoon who had previously funded the construction of St. Aloysius. The statue was created by a Chinese company, which both carved and placed the work in front of the church, but the cost was not revealed.

JESUS DE GREATEST
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | AFP

Obinna Onuoha told Jamaica Observer that both the statue and the funding for the church were donated in honor of his mother. When she was 68 years old she became seriously ill, and made Obinna promise that he would build a church if she survived. Similarly, the unveiling of Jesus de Greatest coincided with his parents’ 50th anniversary. Onuoha noted that he had a dream he would construct such a large statue of Christ in 1997.

During a Mass at the statue’s installation ceremony, which was attended by over 100 priests and hundreds more Catholic faithful, Bishop Augustine Tochukwu Okwuoma called the work a “very great symbol of faith” which would “remind them of the importance of Jesus Christ,” said Okwuoma.

Jesus de Greatest is the fifth largest statue in Africa, coming in behind Nelson Mandela (4th), Ramesses II (3rd), the Great Sphinx of Giza (2nd), and the African Renaissance Monument (1st). In the work, Christ is depicted barefoot, holding his arms out wide to welcome all who approach.

Tags:
AfricaArtJesus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Complaints change nothing: Pope’s forceful homily for Sts. …
  3. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.