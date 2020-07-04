10 Catholic creatives on Instagram who make beautiful art

Turn your time on social media into an opportunity to be inspired!
@studio_senn
Kortnee Senn’s ABC Saints posters and religious portraits would look perfect on the wall of a little one’s nursery, and her fairy-tale maps are the stuff that dreams are made of. She shares these and much more of her creative work on her Instagram account.
Back in stock!! Gender Neutral ABC Saints posters are back! ___ They were just out for a hot minute but several of you have messaged me asking when they’d be back. I love that this is the first catholic product I felt called to create and yet it is still one of my most popular items. #sayyestothecreatorspirit
@roseharringtonart
Katrina Harrington creates hand-lettered art and paintings of flowers with religious symbolism, art that’s as spiritually meaningful as it is visually appealing. Her calendars, mugs, and banners are beautifully designed, and her botanical Rosary posters in particular are elegant statement pieces.
@catholiccolors
Fabiola Garza is an illustrator for Disney, and also creates delightful religious art, which she shares on her Instagram account. Her best-known Catholic work is A Boy Who Became Pope: The Story of Saint John Paul II.
@delphinaroseart
Rebecca Górzyńska not only shares her vibrant religious illustrations but also creates printable coloring pages so kids can join in the creative fun while learning about the faith.
Finding in the Temple – the Holy Family reunited. One of the MANY watercolor illustrations for @colleenpressprich 's "Marian Consecration for Families with Young Children" coming out in September from @osvcatholicbooks , which I spent the last year and a half working on. (See more of the illustrations under the hashtag #marianconsecrationforfamilieswithyoungchildren ). A few of you asked why I'm painting less than I was – it's because I finished that massive commission and now I'm resting 😂 But I've got lots of great new ideas! Prints available in my shop, link in bio 🏵️💕 #catholicmom #holyfamily #catholicart #jesusmaryjoseph #marianconsecration
@amyrodriguez.art
Amy Rodriguez is a children’s book illustrator and digital artist who shares her whimsical illustrations on her Instagram account. She recently illustrated a new book, Lily Lolek: Future Saint.
Happy Divine Mercy Sunday!! 🥳🎉✝️ . St. Faustina is one of my favorite saints. ❤ She's one of the first saints I remember having "followed" me around haha. I remember watching WYD 2016 Krakow on tv and wishing I was there. They kept mentioning a certain nun, St. Faustina, and I just had no idea who she was. I turned off the tv and thought, "God, why didn't you take me there?" I walked over to my living room and saw a curious little book on my coffee table that had been sitting there for years…The Diary of St. Faustina. Recognizing the name I picked it up and the book changed my life. I realized I didn't need to go to Poland, God brought divine mercy to me. 🇵🇱🇺🇲 . The diary of St. Faustina opened me up to a personal relationship with God and taught me how to talk to Jesus like a friend. 😊❤ The Divine Mercy chaplet is now apart of my daily prayers and although I don't suffer nearly as much as St. Faustina did, I pray for the conversion and salvation of souls every day. Yay Divine Mercy!! 🎉
@catholicpapergoods
Shari Van Vranken shares wallpaper, saint cards, coloring pages, and other bright and lively art on her Instagram page and website.
New Father's Day downloadable PDF cards are in the shop today! Available in English or Spanish, they fit in a standard letter size envelope (no. 10) and feature saints who were fathers or spiritual fathers: Ven. Pierre Toussaint, St. Thomas More, St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, St. Louis Martin, St. Augustine, St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Charles Lwanga. Ora pro nobis! 😊 . . . . . #orapronobis #saints #catholicsaints #catholicfaith #catholiclife #catholicart #catholickids #liturgicalliving #catholicartist #catholicschool #catholicprintables #catholicfamily #catholickids #catholicmom #catholiclife #catholichomeschool #shopcatholic #catholicsofinstagram #catholicsaint #catholicpapergoods #catholicillustrator #catholicilllustration #StJoseph #fathersday #CatholicFathersDay #SaintsforDads #fathersdaycard #CatholicFathersDayCard #downloadablefathersdaycard
@pax.valerie
Valerie is a youth minister who creates modern, inspiring religious art, available as prints and stickers.
💛 my sisters the saints. Anyone can be a saint. No matter weaknesses, brokenness, flaws, or sins. No matter what you’ve gone through or what you’re going through…you too can join this higher call. You were created for greatness. Be a saint. It’s what you were made for! • • • • (Pictured: Teresa of Calcutta, Blessed Mama Mary, Thérèse of Lisieux, Josephine Bakhita, Gianna Molla, Joan of Arc, Kateri Tekakwitha) #paxvalerie #catholiccreative #blessedisshe #bissisterhood #thecreationproject
@petronillepress
Abigail Halpin is a professional illustrator and Catholic convert who creates colorful, detailed prints and pictures featuring religious images, available as fabrics, wall art, phone cases, and more.
Fabric swatches from Spoonflower came in the mail! 🧵 I'm super excited with these and totally want to sew a skirt with the Our Lady of Guadalupe print. And I'm working on doing research for a Japanese saints design and finished painting an Irish saints pattern, so lots more fabric in the works for this coming spring.
@lightbearerdesigns
Lauren’s hand lettering and watercolor art focus on images of Christ and the saints, with a special focus on sharing stories of modern-day holy men and women.
The post you've been waiting for! . . I had such a powerful experience painting this. As each Saint started to come together I was reflecting on her life – on her struggles and on her faith. I reflected on people I know who either have a mental health diagnosis or can just feel weighed down by the stressors of life – on their struggles and on their faith. . . It is all inspiring to me and I want you to know that you are being prayed for. I hope this image blesses you or you know someone that will be blessed by it. . . If you missed me talking about each of these ladies, scroll back a couple of posts ☺️ . . #catholic #catholicmentalhealth #catholicchurch #catholiccreatives #catholicmom #blessedisshe
@fawnlyprints
Marie Heimann makes cute and comfy apparel and art, all guided by the light of her Catholic faith.
