10 Catholic creatives on Instagram who make beautiful art

Instagram is an online destination for stunning, scenic images that feel like a little escape from the daily grind. Browsing can take a faith-filled turn when you follow these incredibly talented Catholic artists!

Kortnee Senn’s ABC Saints posters and religious portraits would look perfect on the wall of a little one’s nursery, and her fairy-tale maps are the stuff that dreams are made of. She shares these and much more of her creative work on her Instagram account.

Katrina Harrington creates hand-lettered art and paintings of flowers with religious symbolism, art that’s as spiritually meaningful as it is visually appealing. Her calendars, mugs, and banners are beautifully designed, and her botanical Rosary posters in particular are elegant statement pieces.

Fabiola Garza is an illustrator for Disney, and also creates delightful religious art, which she shares on her Instagram account. Her best-known Catholic work is A Boy Who Became Pope: The Story of Saint John Paul II.

Rebecca Górzyńska not only shares her vibrant religious illustrations but also creates printable coloring pages so kids can join in the creative fun while learning about the faith.

Amy Rodriguez is a children’s book illustrator and digital artist who shares her whimsical illustrations on her Instagram account. She recently illustrated a new book, Lily Lolek: Future Saint.

Shari Van Vranken shares wallpaper, saint cards, coloring pages, and other bright and lively art on her Instagram page and website.

Valerie is a youth minister who creates modern, inspiring religious art, available as prints and stickers.

Abigail Halpin is a professional illustrator and Catholic convert who creates colorful, detailed prints and pictures featuring religious images, available as fabrics, wall art, phone cases, and more.

Lauren’s hand lettering and watercolor art focus on images of Christ and the saints, with a special focus on sharing stories of modern-day holy men and women.

Marie Heimann makes cute and comfy apparel and art, all guided by the light of her Catholic faith.