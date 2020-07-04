Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
10 Catholic creatives on Instagram who make beautiful art

roseharringtonart
roseharringtonart | Instagram | Fair Use
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jul 04, 2020

Turn your time on social media into an opportunity to be inspired!

Instagram is an online destination for stunning, scenic images that feel like a little escape from the daily grind. Browsing can take a faith-filled turn when you follow these incredibly talented Catholic artists!

@studio_senn

Kortnee Senn’s ABC Saints posters and religious portraits would look perfect on the wall of a little one’s nursery, and her fairy-tale maps are the stuff that dreams are made of. She shares these and much more of her creative work on her Instagram account.

@roseharringtonart

Katrina Harrington creates hand-lettered art and paintings of flowers with religious symbolism, art that’s as spiritually meaningful as it is visually appealing. Her calendars, mugs, and banners are beautifully designed, and her botanical Rosary posters in particular are elegant statement pieces.

@catholiccolors

Fabiola Garza is an illustrator for Disney, and also creates delightful religious art, which she shares on her Instagram account. Her best-known Catholic work is A Boy Who Became Pope: The Story of Saint John Paul II.

@delphinaroseart

Rebecca Górzyńska not only shares her vibrant religious illustrations but also creates printable coloring pages so kids can join in the creative fun while learning about the faith.

@amyrodriguez.art

Amy Rodriguez is a children’s book illustrator and digital artist who shares her whimsical illustrations on her Instagram account. She recently illustrated a new book, Lily Lolek: Future Saint.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Divine Mercy Sunday!! 🥳🎉✝️ . St. Faustina is one of my favorite saints. ❤ She's one of the first saints I remember having "followed" me around haha. I remember watching WYD 2016 Krakow on tv and wishing I was there. They kept mentioning a certain nun, St. Faustina, and I just had no idea who she was. I turned off the tv and thought, "God, why didn't you take me there?" I walked over to my living room and saw a curious little book on my coffee table that had been sitting there for years…The Diary of St. Faustina. Recognizing the name I picked it up and the book changed my life. I realized I didn't need to go to Poland, God brought divine mercy to me. 🇵🇱🇺🇲 . The diary of St. Faustina opened me up to a personal relationship with God and taught me how to talk to Jesus like a friend. 😊❤ The Divine Mercy chaplet is now apart of my daily prayers and although I don't suffer nearly as much as St. Faustina did, I pray for the conversion and salvation of souls every day. Yay Divine Mercy!! 🎉

A post shared by ✨ Amy Rodriguez ✨ (@amyrodriguez.art) on

Read more:
Pope prays for artists: We cannot understand the Gospel without beauty

@catholicpapergoods

Shari Van Vranken shares wallpaper, saint cards, coloring pages, and other bright and lively art on her Instagram page and website.

View this post on Instagram

New Father's Day downloadable PDF cards are in the shop today! Available in English or Spanish, they fit in a standard letter size envelope (no. 10) and feature saints who were fathers or spiritual fathers: Ven. Pierre Toussaint, St. Thomas More, St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, St. Louis Martin, St. Augustine, St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Charles Lwanga. Ora pro nobis! 😊 . . . . . #orapronobis #saints #catholicsaints #catholicfaith #catholiclife #catholicart #catholickids #liturgicalliving #catholicartist #catholicschool #catholicprintables #catholicfamily #catholickids #catholicmom #catholiclife #catholichomeschool #shopcatholic #catholicsofinstagram #catholicsaint ​#catholicpapergoods #catholicillustrator #catholicilllustration #StJoseph #fathersday #CatholicFathersDay #SaintsforDads #fathersdaycard #CatholicFathersDayCard #downloadablefathersdaycard

A post shared by Catholic Paper Goods (@catholicpapergoods) on

@pax.valerie

Valerie is a youth minister who creates modern, inspiring religious art, available as prints and stickers.

@petronillepress

Abigail Halpin is a professional illustrator and Catholic convert who creates colorful, detailed prints and pictures featuring religious images, available as fabrics, wall art, phone cases, and more.

@lightbearerdesigns

Lauren’s hand lettering and watercolor art focus on images of Christ and the saints, with a special focus on sharing stories of modern-day holy men and women.

View this post on Instagram

The post you've been waiting for! . . I had such a powerful experience painting this. As each Saint started to come together I was reflecting on her life – on her struggles and on her faith. I reflected on people I know who either have a mental health diagnosis or can just feel weighed down by the stressors of life – on their struggles and on their faith. . . It is all inspiring to me and I want you to know that you are being prayed for. I hope this image blesses you or you know someone that will be blessed by it. . . If you missed me talking about each of these ladies, scroll back a couple of posts ☺️ . . #catholic #catholicmentalhealth #catholicchurch #catholiccreatives #catholicmom #blessedisshe

A post shared by Light Bearer Designs (@lightbearerdesigns) on

@fawnlyprints

Marie Heimann makes cute and comfy apparel and art, all guided by the light of her Catholic faith.

View this post on Instagram

Another new print in the shop!

A post shared by Marie Heimann (@fawnlyprints) on

Read more:
10 Inspiring Catholic women to follow on Instagram
