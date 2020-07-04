Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
7 Reasons your family needs to get to know Pier Giorgio Frassati

PIER GIORGIO FRASSATI
Public Domain
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 04, 2020

Here’s another reason July 4 is so special!

Independence Day in the United States also happens to be the feast day of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died 95 years ago at the young age of 24. If you don’t know this young Italian, today is the day to learn a little more about him and introduce him to your family. If you have heard of him, you’ll no doubt appreciate a little reminder as to why Pier Giorgio should become one of your go-to saints.

Read more:
Stunning photos of mountain-climbing saint, Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati

 

Read more:
Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati always carried this handwritten Bible passage with him

 

 

 

 

