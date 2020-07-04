Prayer for God’s blessings upon your country

God is often known as the “” and Christians throughout the centuries have always asked for his blessings upon their country. He alone hasand can bring about aof any leader around the world.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that asks God’s blessing upon your country, asking him to have mercy upon all those who inhabit it.

O God, by whose mercy the world subsists, and to whose power every nation of the earth is subject, have mercy on this nation, we beseech you, and, according to its necessities, which are all known to you, so pour forth your blessings on it that, by the help of thy grace, it may in all things be well-pleasing in your sight; through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Read more: A prayer for all political leaders