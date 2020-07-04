Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Spirituality

Prayer for God’s blessings upon your country

AMERICAN FLAG
BublikHaus | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 04, 2020

Ask God to bless and protect your country with this prayer.

God is often known as the “King of kings,” and Christians throughout the centuries have always asked for his blessings upon their country. He alone has the power to change hearts and can bring about a revolution within the heart of any leader around the world.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that asks God’s blessing upon your country, asking him to have mercy upon all those who inhabit it.

O God, by whose mercy the world subsists, and to whose power every nation of the earth is subject, have mercy on this nation, we beseech you, and, according to its necessities, which are all known to you, so pour forth your blessings on it that, by the help of thy grace, it may in all things be well-pleasing in your sight; through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Read more:
A prayer for all political leaders
Read more:
A powerful prayer for peace in the world
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Complaints change nothing: Pope’s forceful homily for Sts. …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
  8. John Burger
    The fish and the cross: how one Christian symbol overtook the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.