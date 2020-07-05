Day 3: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

No family drops down from heaven perfectly formed; families need constantly to grow and mature in the ability to love. This is a never-ending vocation born of the full communion of the Trinity, the profound unity between Christ and his Church, the loving community which is the Holy Family of Nazareth, and the pure fraternity existing among the saints of heaven. Our contemplation of the fulfillment which we have yet to attain also allows us to see in proper perspective the historical journey which we make as families, and in this way to stop demanding of our interpersonal relationships a perfection, a purity of intentions and a consistency which we will only encounter in the Kingdom to come. From Amoris Laetitia.

The Holy Father reflects:

Sts. Louis and Zelie,

implore for us the strength to be open to the graces of the sacrament at the heart of our family life,

that we may grow in communion, union, and fraternity, as we are called to.

May your example and intercession keep us from demanding from each other more than God demands of us. Amen.

~

The parents of St. Therese of Lisieux, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin, are the first married couple to be canonized together. They share a joint feast day – not the day of the death of either one, but instead, their wedding anniversary, July 12.

