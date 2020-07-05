Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Spirituality

Day 3: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

AFP/Mychele Daniau
Six-year old Italian Pietro (L), cured by the intercession of French Louis and Zelie Martin, the parents of French Saint Therese de Lisieux (1873-1897), and his father Valter (2ndL), pray in front of the reliquary on October 19, 2008 at Lisieux' basilica, northwestern France, during the beatification mass of Louis and Zelie Martin. Pietro was cured of a serious lung disease in 2002, a miracle according to catholic authorities.
AFP PHOTO MYCHELE DANIAU
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 05, 2020

May your example and intercession keep us from demanding from each other more than God demands of us.

The Holy Father reflects:

No family drops down from heaven perfectly formed; families need constantly to grow and mature in the ability to love. This is a never-ending vocation born of the full communion of the Trinity, the profound unity between Christ and his Church, the loving community which is the Holy Family of Nazareth, and the pure fraternity existing among the saints of heaven.

Our contemplation of the fulfillment which we have yet to attain also allows us to see in proper perspective the historical journey which we make as families, and in this way to stop demanding of our interpersonal relationships a perfection, a purity of intentions and a consistency which we will only encounter in the Kingdom to come.

From Amoris Laetitia.

Sts. Louis and Zelie,

implore for us the strength to be open to the graces of the sacrament at the heart of our family life,
that we may grow in communion, union, and fraternity, as we are called to.

May your example and intercession keep us from demanding from each other more than God demands of us. Amen.

Read more:
Sts. Louis and Zélie Martin’s recipe to get through difficult trials

~

The parents of St. Therese of Lisieux, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin, are the first married couple to be canonized together. They share a joint feast day – not the day of the death of either one, but instead, their wedding anniversary, July 12.

Day 1, Day 2

Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the magisterium of the Catholic Church?
  5. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the Didache and why is it important?
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Francis offers condolences to Benedict XVI upon death of his …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.