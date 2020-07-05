Prayer to take away spiritual dryness

Often when we set out to pray, we may not feel anything. Our prayer is dry and it is difficult to persevere.

Many saints faced such spiritual dryness and accepted it from the hand of God as a trial that would help bolster their faith. Yet, it is difficult to endure and it is entirely permissible to ask God to remove it.

As with all things, if it is in God’s will, he will grant your desire and return to you feelings of love and devotion in prayer. Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that can be used when you find yourself in such a situation.