Prayer to take away spiritual dryness

When you are having a difficult time in prayer, ask God to take away your spiritual dryness.
Many saints faced such spiritual dryness and accepted it from the hand of God as a trial that would help bolster their faith. Yet, it is difficult to endure and it is entirely permissible to ask God to remove it.
As with all things, if it is in God’s will, he will grant your desire and return to you feelings of love and devotion in prayer. Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that can be used when you find yourself in such a situation.
My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? O leave me not to myself, I implore you; but pour forth your grace upon my soul. Take away from me this spiritual dryness, this unfeeling indifference to you and to holy things: Give me, O Lord, this grace: give me this power of aspiring to you, of lifting up my heart to heaven, of asking you to descend and take possession of my soul.
But yet, my God, if it is your providence to expose my faith and my love to this trial, I willingly bow me down and acknowledge your righteous ways. Who am I that you should visit me? Who am I that you should hear me whenever I call upon you? Forgive me the unthankfulness with which I have often received your saving inspirations.
Come now and dwell in me, God of love: come, who fills the whole earth with your Spirit, and soothe and cheer and console your servant. Give to me that peace which the world cannot give: give to me that grace which may unite my soul to you, and which may be a foretaste of the bliss of your heavenly abode. Redeem me and have mercy on me, O Lord, the God of truth. Amen.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!