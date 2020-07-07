8 Modern manners you need to adopt at Mass

Click here to launch the slideshow

One thing COVID-19 has taught the faithful is how much of a privilege it is to be able to go to Mass. Whether you’re now able to re-attend your regular church, or you’re waiting for it re-open, you’ll no doubt be appreciating the great importance Mass has in your life, and that of your fellow parishioners.

So with this attitude of appreciation for your church life in mind, it may be a good time for a refresher on some etiquette that makes Mass a rewarding experience for the whole family and other churchgoers. (We do appreciate that Mass and young children are not always the perfect combo, but modeling and teaching manners begins at a young age!)