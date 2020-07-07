8 Modern manners you need to adopt at Mass

Make the most of your church life with these manners in mind.
Click here to launch the slideshow
One thing COVID-19 has taught the faithful is how much of a privilege it is to be able to go to Mass. Whether you’re now able to re-attend your regular church, or you’re waiting for it re-open, you’ll no doubt be appreciating the great importance Mass has in your life, and that of your fellow parishioners.
So with this attitude of appreciation for your church life in mind, it may be a good time for a refresher on some etiquette that makes Mass a rewarding experience for the whole family and other churchgoers. (We do appreciate that Mass and young children are not always the perfect combo, but modeling and teaching manners begins at a young age!)
Read more:10 Essential manners for today’s child
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!