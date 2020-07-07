Day 5: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

May we delight ever more in God’s presence with us.
The Lord’s presence dwells in real and concrete families, with all their daily troubles and struggles, joys and hopes. … The spirituality of family love is made up of thousands of small but real gestures. In that variety of gifts and encounters which deepen communion, God has his dwelling place.
(Reflection from Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.)
Sts. Louis and Zelie,
nothing was more important to you
than fostering God’s presence in your family life.
The holy lives of your children
reflect the communion that you formed.
Pray for our families in our struggles and joys,
that we might imitate the Holy Family
and your family,
and delight ever more in God’s presence with us.
Amen.
