Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Art & Culture

Acclaimed Flannery O’Connor documentary available for virtual screenings on July 17

FLANNERY O'CONNOR
Long Distance Productions | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jul 08, 2020

This is the first time the award-winning film about the life of the Catholic writer has been made available to the general public.

Fans of the Catholic writer Flannery O’Connor will be thrilled to learn that a documentary film about O’Connor will be available to watch online later this month.

The biographical documentary Flannery was awarded the first Library of Congress/Ken Burns prize for film last year and has been a favorite on the film festival circuit since its premiere. The film, which was directed by Elizabeth Coffman and Marc Bosco, a Jesuit priest and professor at Georgetown University, will now be widely available for “virtual screenings” beginning July 17.

O’Connor was the author of the novels Wise Blood and The Violent Bear it Away and 32 short stories, many of which had a touch of horror to them. Her Catholic sensibility comes through in her often freakish characters and violent situations that serve to reveal God’s presence amidst the mundane. The film tells the story of O’Connor’s life, faith, and struggles with the disease lupus, which she she succumbed to at the age of 39 in 1964.

A portion of the proceeds from the screenings will go to the Lupus Foundation of America.

The film features archival film footage of interviews with those who knew O’Connor, along with never-before-seen personal letters. The author’s family farm in Georgia, Andalusia, where she spent the end of her life after her disease confined her to home, is featured, as well as interviews with those who were inspired by her, including Mary Karr, Tommy Lee Jones, Lucinda Williams, and Hilton Als.

To watch the film on July 17 visit the film’s website here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwBBlgZ8LRc&feature=youtu.be

Tags:
Movies
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the Didache and why is it important?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
  5. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  6. John Burger
    Lourdes reopens partially, but its first e-Pilgrimage offers …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for God’s blessings upon your country
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.