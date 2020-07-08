Acclaimed Flannery O’Connor documentary available for virtual screenings on July 17

This is the first time the award-winning film about the life of the Catholic writer has been made available to the general public.
The biographical documentary Flannery was awarded the first Library of Congress/Ken Burns prize for film last year and has been a favorite on the film festival circuit since its premiere. The film, which was directed by Elizabeth Coffman and Marc Bosco, a Jesuit priest and professor at Georgetown University, will now be widely available for “virtual screenings” beginning July 17.
O’Connor was the author of the novels Wise Blood and The Violent Bear it Away and 32 short stories, many of which had a touch of horror to them. Her Catholic sensibility comes through in her often freakish characters and violent situations that serve to reveal God’s presence amidst the mundane. The film tells the story of O’Connor’s life, faith, and struggles with the disease lupus, which she she succumbed to at the age of 39 in 1964.
A portion of the proceeds from the screenings will go to the Lupus Foundation of America.
The film features archival film footage of interviews with those who knew O’Connor, along with never-before-seen personal letters. The author’s family farm in Georgia, Andalusia, where she spent the end of her life after her disease confined her to home, is featured, as well as interviews with those who were inspired by her, including Mary Karr, Tommy Lee Jones, Lucinda Williams, and Hilton Als.
To watch the film on July 17 visit the film’s website here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwBBlgZ8LRc&feature=youtu.be
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!