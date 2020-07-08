Day 6: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

May every crisis be an opportunity to grow
Life together should not diminish but increase their contentment; every new step along the way can help couples find new ways to happiness. Each crisis becomes an apprenticeship in growing closer together or learning a little more about what it means to be married.
There is no need for couples to resign themselves to an inevitable downward spiral or a tolerable mediocrity.
On the contrary, when marriage is seen as a challenge that involves overcoming obstacles, each crisis becomes an opportunity to let the wine of their relationship age and improve.
Couples will gain from receiving help in facing crises, meeting challenges and acknowledging them as part of family life.
(Reflection from Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.)
Sts. Louis and Zelie,
you knew the pain of so many sorrows,
including the loss of tender lives.
Help us to live family life in such a way
that we face the crises that inevitably will come
as a part of family life, meant to be an opportunity
to grow closer to God and our heavenly homeland.
Pray for us, that we might find in the example of the Holy Family
and in your family,
the eyes to see the beauty that comes with crises,
and never allow ourselves to give in to discouragement or despair.
Amen.
