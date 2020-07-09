Doctors help immigrants navigate the healthcare system

What are the challenges faced by SOMOS’ patients?

Nowadays, the SOMOS network has more than 2,500 primary care physicians.

The problems faced by SOMOS’ patients are multiple, as Paredes says, “but clearly, a big challenge today is being an immigrant, and in many cases an undocumented immigrant.”

He highlights some crucial challenges faced by immigrants:

Working on low-wage jobs in the service industry of New York

Often living in conditions of poverty

Having very little education

“This situation can make their lives very complex,” he confirms. “The physician may help by working in a neighborhood where he knows the patient, knows the neighborhood, knows the language, and knows how to help the people. This doctor understands the complexity of navigating a healthcare system like the one we have in New York”.

Many doctors in the SOMOS network are Catholic

“The added value of our primary care doctors serving our local community has to do with life”, underlines Paredes. “Most of our physicians have been educated by a Christian organization, either through their high school or University. They have been trained and educated in those values, and when they are practicing medicine, those values don’t go away.”

The beauty of having a spiritual life

“The doctors genuinely apply what they have learned and are able to communicate faith values that the patient also shares in a way that makes them realize the beauty of having a spiritual life.”