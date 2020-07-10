Aleteia
12 Films perfect for mother-daughter movie night

Theresa Civantos Barber | Jul 10, 2020

These delightful movies are perfect for girls’ night with family or friends.

Mothers and daughters are getting a lot of extra time together, since the pandemic is keeping so many high school and college students home. If you’re in that boat, you might need some new ideas for girls’ movie night. Whether you’re looking for a film that’s funny, sweet, or a tearjerker, these movies are classic greats that you and your daughter will both enjoy. These films are intended for young women in their teen years and up, and may contain material that’s not appropriate for younger viewers.

Read more:
The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
Read more:
12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
