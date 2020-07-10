12 Films perfect for mother-daughter movie night

These delightful movies are perfect for girls’ night with family or friends.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Mothers and daughters are getting a lot of extra time together, since the pandemic is keeping so many high school and college students home. If you’re in that boat, you might need some new ideas for girls’ movie night. Whether you’re looking for a film that’s funny, sweet, or a tearjerker, these movies are classic greats that you and your daughter will both enjoy. These films are intended for young women in their teen years and up, and may contain material that’s not appropriate for younger viewers.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!