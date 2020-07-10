Day 8: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

Faith is God’s gift, received in baptism, and not our own work, yet parents are the mans that God uses for it to grow and develop. Hence “it is beautiful when mothers teach their little children to blow a kiss to Jesus or to Our Lady How much love there is in that! At that moment the child’s heart becomes a place of prayer.”

Handing on the faith presumes that parents themselves genuinely trust God, seek him and sense their need for him, for only in this way does “one generation laud your works to another, and declare your mighty acts” (Psalm 144:4).

(Reflection from Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.)

Sts. Louis and Zelie,

join with us in thanking God for the gift of faith in our family.

Help us to trust God, seek God, and never forget how much we need Him.

May our children learn from your prayers and example

that our faith is a beautiful treasure,

and may each passing day bring us closer to Heaven.

Amen.

