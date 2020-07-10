Day 8: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

Help us to trust God, seek God, and never forget how much we need Him.
Handing on the faith presumes that parents themselves genuinely trust God, seek him and sense their need for him, for only in this way does “one generation laud your works to another, and declare your mighty acts” (Psalm 144:4).
(Reflection from Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.)
Sts. Louis and Zelie,
join with us in thanking God for the gift of faith in our family.
Help us to trust God, seek God, and never forget how much we need Him.
May our children learn from your prayers and example
that our faith is a beautiful treasure,
and may each passing day bring us closer to Heaven.
Amen.
