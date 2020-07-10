Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Spirituality

Day 8: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

saint zelie and Louis martin
MYCHELE DANIAU | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 10, 2020

Help us to trust God, seek God, and never forget how much we need Him.

Faith is God’s gift, received in baptism, and not our own work, yet parents are the mans that God uses for it to grow and develop. Hence “it is beautiful when mothers teach their little children to blow a kiss to Jesus or to Our Lady How much love there is in that! At that moment the child’s heart becomes a place of prayer.”

Handing on the faith presumes that parents themselves genuinely trust God, seek him and sense their need for him, for only in this way does “one generation laud your works to another, and declare your mighty acts” (Psalm 144:4).

(Reflection from Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.)

Sts. Louis and Zelie,
join with us in thanking God for the gift of faith in our family.

Help us to trust God, seek God, and never forget how much we need Him.

May our children learn from your prayers and example
that our faith is a beautiful treasure,
and may each passing day bring us closer to Heaven.
Amen.

Read more:
Are you glad you’re Catholic?

Previous days of Novena:

Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis’ 8-step guide to discernment
  4. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    ‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: …
  6. John Burger
    Lourdes reopens partially, but its first e-Pilgrimage offers …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.