Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
News

Fr. Chito Soganub, a martyr for peace, dies of heart attack

TED ALJIBE | AFP
Share
Print
Imee Camille Advincula-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN | Jul 10, 2020

The Filipino Catholic priest, an advocate for Christian-Muslim dialogue, was kidnapped and held in captivity for 117 days by ISIS-inspired terrorists.

Three years after surviving the long and dark Marawi siege, Father Teresito “Chito” Soganub, former Vicar General of the Prelature of Marawi in the Philippines, passed away on July 22. Fr. Chito was 59 years old. 

The cause of death was cardiac arrest, as confirmed by Bishop Edwin Dela Peña of the Prelature of Marawi. “Our dearly beloved Fr. Teresito Soganub died of cardiac arrest in his sleep early this morning, July 22, 2020, in his home in Noralah, South Cotabato,” he wrote in a Facebook post. The estimated time of his passing was between 5 and 6 a.m.

Fr. Chito was among the hostages of the ISIS-inspired Maute group, which waged war and terror in Marawi, Philippines for five months. His captivity lasted for 117 days. 

Aid to the Church in Need deeply extends the most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives. Thomas Heine-Geldern, executive president of the pontifical foundation ACN sent his condolences to Bishop Edwin Dela Peña: 

“Our relationship was not only professional, through our project works and media interviews with Fr. Teresito, but personal. His efforts of interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding, culminating in his extraordinary witness of great faith during his kidnapping, provided us with inspiration and a great affection for this man who we also came to know as Fr Chito. We are ever grateful for his presence during our celebration of the Red Wednesday in the Philippines in 2018, where he willingly shared his heart-wrenching experiences not only in captivity, but also with God.”

“These stories, together with his works and advocacies, continue to inspire and encourage us still today to better fulfill our mission of helping our persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ.”

“Thank you, Fr. Chito. May your valiant soul rest in peace.”

Long before the siege, Fr. Chito was already paving the way for interreligious dialogue between Christians and Muslims. 

Albeit not having an official assignment as a priest, Fr. Soganub was active in Mindanao, where he continued his advocacy for peace. He was the President of Pakigdait (meaning “peace” or “solidarity”), a pioneer organization of interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding in Lanao.

ACN has supported several projects in the Prelature of Marawi to help the victims of the violence in Mindanao and to promote the interfaith dialogue in the last years.  

 

Tags:
Philippines
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  3. John Burger
    Turkey invites Pope Francis to Istanbul for Hagia Sophia ceremony …
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The island where St. Francis took refuge to reflect
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  7. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  8. Patty Knap
    Louisiana governor calls for 3 days of fasting and prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.