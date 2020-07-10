Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
News

Notre Dame will be restored to exactly the way it was before fire, says French government

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jul 10, 2020

President Emmanuel Macron had previously invited architects to come up with proposals for a “contemporary” touch to the cathedral.

Notre Dame Cathedral will be restored to its exact state before a 2019 fire destroyed its roof and spire, the French government announced on Thursday, according to a report in the Washington Post.

“The President of the Republic became convinced of the need to restore Notre-Dame de Paris as closely as possible to its last complete state, coherent and well-known, while betting on sustainable development in the choice of materials and site management,” read the statement from the Élysée Palace.

The decision ends an intense debate over whether the cathedral should be restored to its original state or modified to reflect modern sensibilities. Following the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron invited architects to submit proposals which he said, could add a “contemporary” touch to the renovation.

Read more:
Renovation of Notre Dame’s spire: Team traditional vs. Team “Contemporary”

According to the Washington Post report, plans for a contemporary restoration were abandoned out of a desire not to further delay the restoration of the cathedral, which the government has promised will be completed in time for the 2024 Olympics. Work had been postponed due to France’s two-month long coronavirus lockdown.

The statement did include a concession to advocates of modernizing the cathedral, promising “redevelopment of the surroundings of the cathedral, in close collaboration with the city of Paris.”

Tags:
Notre Dame
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis’ 8-step guide to discernment
  4. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    ‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: …
  6. John Burger
    Lourdes reopens partially, but its first e-Pilgrimage offers …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.