8 Wardrobe staples for summer pregnancies

Pregnant in the summer? You’re in good company: September is the most popular birth month by far, so

It’s not an easy time to be pregnant, as the heat and baby pounds add to the discomfort of an already pretty uncomfortable nine months, but the right clothes can make a big difference to your comfort level. Not only that, paying some attention to what you wear can lift your spirits and help you stay cheerful and hope-filled as you get closer and closer to your due date.

So let’s break down what to buy if you’re pregnant in the summer, and what you might already have in your closet.

What to buy

You’ll want some lightweight, flowing dresses. Think cool, breathable fabrics and light colors.

A few maternity tank tops and t-shirts can be mixed and matched with different bottoms to give you a lot more options in your wardrobe.

If you’ll be swimming (or just sitting in the backyard blow-up pool), it’s worth getting a maternity swimsuit so you don’t stretch out and ruin your old suit. Plus most maternity swimsuits are really cute!

Some full-panel maternity shorts and skirts. You might be tempted to get the under-belly ones, but they’re a lot less fun when you’re hitching them up all day long. Stick to the ones that go over your belly.

What to shop your closet for

If you’ve got any empire-waist maxi dresses on hand, they’ll be cute and comfortable over your bump.

Comb through your drawers (and your husband’s!) for any shorts, pants, or skirts with stretchy or drawstring waistbands. These can be paired with a maternity top or worn as pajama bottoms to give you more outfit options.

Dig out your most comfortable sandals or flip-flops. Your feet may be swelling by the end of the day, and even if they’re not, you won’t want to wear anything tight or heeled.

Accessories are a pretty, easy way to make even the simplest outfits feel a little more fashionable. Look for kimonos, necklaces, lightweight scarves, belts, denim jackets, cardigans, chambray shirts, etc.