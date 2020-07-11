Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Spirituality

How do you say the Jesus Prayer?

Jesus Christ ICON
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 11, 2020

There are many ways to say the Jesus Prayer, including the most common, “Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me.”

One of the most popular devotional prayers in Christianity, besides the Rosary and the Our Father, is the “Jesus Prayer.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church even devotes an entire paragraph to explaining this biblical prayer.

This simple invocation of faith developed in the tradition of prayer under many forms in East and West. The most usual formulation, transmitted by the spiritual writers of the Sinai, Syria, and Mt. Athos, is the invocation, “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.” It combines the Christological hymn of Philippians 2:6-11 with the cry of the publican and the blind men begging for light. By it the heart is opened to human wretchedness and the Savior’s mercy. (CCC 2667)

It is an ancient prayer that was popular among the Desert Fathers and is found in a collection of Eastern Christian spiritual writings called The Philokalia. This collection of writings dates back to the 4th century and includes authors such as St. Anthony the Great, St. John Damascus, and St. Mark the Ascetic.

Practically speaking, the prayer has many forms (all of which are acceptable):

  • Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me!
  • Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.
  • Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.
  • Lord Jesus, have mercy!

Different schools of spirituality will explain the “mechanics” of the prayer, some suggesting that the prayer be coordinated with a person’s breath.

Above all, it is meant to be much more than a “formula” of prayer, but a part of a person’s soul, praying constantly to Jesus and remaining in his presence.

Read more:
Praying the Jesus Prayer: Mercy with every breath
Read more:
12 Short prayers invoking the name of Jesus
Tags:
CatechismPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis’ 8-step guide to discernment
  4. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    ‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.