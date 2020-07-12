Prayer against wandering thoughts during meditation

If you keep getting distracted during meditation, pray this prayer to ask God’s help to stay focused.
We may even be experiencing a deep state of meditation, and then our thoughts wander and we find ourselves thinking about the grocery store, or a video we saw on YouTube.
While it is nearly impossible to eliminate all distractions, one thing we can do is ask God for help to keep focused during prayer.
Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that asks God to stop our wandering thoughts and direct them back to him.
O Lord, lift up our hearts with the spirit of devotion. Teach us how to prepare our minds for our time of prayer and meditation. Stop the fancies of our wandering hearts, the thoughts of our preoccupied heads, and quell the power of our spiritual enemies who endeavor at such times to draw our minds from heaven by many vain imaginings. So enable us, with joy and thankfulness, to look on you as our deliverer from the evils we have escaped, and as the giver of all the good we have received or can hope for. So teach us to see that you are our only good, and that all other things are but means ordained by you to make us fix our minds on you, to make us love you more and more, and by loving you to secure eternal happiness.
O Jesus, take up all our thoughts here, that, turning away from all distractions, our souls may become worthy to behold you face to face, in your kingdom forever.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!